Passing suicide prevention legislation is necessary
To the Editor:
September was National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.
My name is Katelyn Stramba. I am sure many of you are familiar with me. I am an anthropologist, AFSP advocate, mental health awareness supporter, and a continued writer for change. I am hoping that you will all reach out to support the September Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Act would be lifesaving for many people, who, struggle with the constant terror of facing shame and stigma in our society. This includes veterans, people who are struggling with drug and alcohol dependency, our teenagers, children, elderly and workers — every day ordinary people like myself even, who if not given a chance at confidential safety and stability might struggle even worse.
I urge you all to please take a stand with me.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R.7116, the 988 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.
An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988 connects callers to Lifeline centers. These centers de-escalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services. Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams), and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.
For more information, go to afsp.org/988.
Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide!
Sincerely,
KATELYN STRAMBA
Cortland