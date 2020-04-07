To the Editor:
Your coverage of the COVID calamity is knowledgeable and heartfelt, I admire your publication for giving me comfort or a knowing smile as appropriate. Glad Editor Cutillo's people in Italy are hanging tough. We have kin from New York to Georgia, so far, so good. Stay tuned.
What makes me misty are the empty parking lots and full driveways, pass the tissue. But hey, it's spring. Maybe just a little snow occasionally but the seesaw weather makes us appreciate our summers. Wife says we have four seasons: snow, mud, grass, leaves. Bring it on.
We live on the eastern boundary of Penn Yan, beyond are ponds, streams, woods and fields to Seneca Lake, we are part of the watershed that winds up ultimately in the Atlantic. No poisons used in our house or yard. Cobwebs can be found in this old abode. If an arachnid, arthropod, mammal or reptile surprises us inside, we catch and release into the yard. Good luck out there, don't come back; but the critters were here before we were.
We play gin rummy, no point score kept, usually two-out-of-three hands. Yes, we read, talk, watch TV. And play music from our vinyl, which spans '50s to '80s, dance and blow dust out of the speakers. And there is UpWords, like Scrabble, but you can stack letters, adds a whole new dimension.
For accurate weather forecast we stick our heads out the door, and view the 'hood. Bright signs now: Hear the mourning doves, woodpeckers, and Carolina wrens: cheater, cheater, cheater ...
Thanks for your service, good luck with everything.
Think I'm still not a robot.
WOODY STENZ
Penn Yan