To the Editor:
Remember "The Lion King"? Remember when the good and just ruler Mufasa loses his life and his evil, power-hungry brother takes over the kingdom by lying to Mufasa’s son Simba and rules with spite and venom with the help of the hyenas? The land becomes dry and brittle and unnourishing. A pandemic sweeps the land. All hope and joy is lost. The soul of Pride Rock is taken.
Now I could take the symbolic subtext in a different direction but that is not my plan. In fact, I could take take it in two different directions, but maybe another day.
My plan is to discuss the landfill issue in Seneca County (what else?) Our great good neighbor Seneca Meadows Inc. continues to dump and we aren’t paying attention because there is a pandemic.
Talk about deflection. We don’t go out of our houses so the stink apparently doesn’t exist. Talk about systemic denial. We don’t pay attention while SMI threatens our town — yes, threatens our town. Pay attention. They are playing loose with the quarterly payments and threatening another lawsuit until they have the town permit, which is being withheld until a new odor reporting system is developed. But SMI says, we have all the money and the lawyers and if you don’t give us the permit, we will sue.
Which is crazy because they can continue to dump garbage and collect moola without the permit. And we cannot even attend Town Board meetings to protest.
So I have to ask: Is it the intention of our great good neighbor to bankrupt the town while no one is looking? Do they plan to dump garbage forever once they own the town? Was this the long range plan that included election rigging?
We have to view SMI and its parent company Waste Connections as a predatory company which is after the soul of our town. Are we going to wait until it is too late and our soul is sold for a few pieces of silver?
And now, back to "The Lion King."
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls