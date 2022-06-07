To the Editor:
This is how the New York State Thruway Authority took $73.85 from me for about a $2 toll.
On Nov. 11, 2021, I got on the Thruway at the Geneva exit (42). I traveled to exit 31. Five days later, I returned home. I got on at 31 and exited at 42. My EZPASS worked correctly on my return trip.
I received a bill from tolls by mail dated Jan. 17, 2022, for $23.85. The bill had nothing on the entrance info but showed that I got off at exit 31 on Nov. 11, 2021.
I called tolls by mail on Feb. 4, 2022, and explained that their EZPASS device had failed to record me getting on at 42. The lady I talked with said she would send a revised bill. I received another bill from tolls by mail for $28.85.
On March 18, 2022, I called tolls by mail again. This time, talking with a man, I explained the malfunction of their EZPASS device on my dash. He told me I would receive a revised bill that would charge me correctly and also remove late penalties.
I received another bill from tolls by mail. This time it was for $73.85 and included the threat of my registration being revoked if I didn’t pay. Knowing that calling tolls by mail was a waste of time, I paid $73.85.
Quite a disappointment!
DENNIS REYNOLDS
Penn Yan