Peace-building makes a whole lot of sense
To the Editor:
Not only does peace-building make economic sense, it also makes humanitarian sense.
Friends Committee on National Legislation, the lobbying body of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), is lobbying Congress for an increase in funding for three peace building funds: The Complex Crises Fund, Reconciliation Programs, and Atrocities Prevention. Every dollar spent on peace building saves the U.S. taxpayer $16. The Complex Crises Fund has successfully prevented violence in several countries, thus making it unnecessary for people to flee their homelands to seek asylum, while Atrocities Prevention dramatically reduces human suffering and trauma. Reconciliation Programs change the trajectory of future interactions away from violence and retaliation.
Recently, Farmington Friends Meeting adopted this minute: “Farmington Friends Meeting supports the efforts of Friends Committee on National Legislation to increase funding in the FY24 federal budget for three peace building funds: the Complex Crises Fund, Reconciliation Programs, and Atrocities Prevention.”
Saying we want peace, even praying for peace is not enough! We must work for peace. Let us urge our Congressional representative, Claudia Tenney, and U.S. Sens. Schumer and Gillebrand to approve this funding increase which amounts to less than the cost of one F35B fighter jet.
DARLEEN FARLEY
Clifton Springs