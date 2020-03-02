To the Editor:
There is a wonderful shopping route in Seneca Falls from Walmart to Walgreens, Tops Grocery, banks, Aldi and Kinney's that spans Routes 5&20 and arterials and Balsley Road, but allegations of discrimination aside, pedestrians cannot navigate safely this route during the winter months.
Why? Perhaps Seneca Falls has no money to clean those sidewalks. Perhaps they are not smart enough to fine the business owners who neglect to plow snow from municipal sidewalks adjoining their properties. Perhaps they are just lazy and don't care.
The result? People walking in the road, and the busy thoroughfare interfering with traffic at their own risk. Seneca Falls is one fatality and one lawsuit away from waking up from its own stupidity and ignorance.
MARY GENTNER
Seneca Falls