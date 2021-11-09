Freedman, others make a difference
To the Editor:
I just wanted to share what you have in one of your contributors, Joel Freedman.
I am an inmate at Marion Correctional Institution in Ocala, Fla., who has corresponded with Mr. Freedman since I reached out to Alcoholics Anonymous when my sentence began over six years ago. Mr. Freedman has taken his time to impart his knowledge and wisdom, and has helped me immensely through the years, beginning with my newfound abstinence from alcohol, as well as my journey through the A.A. program.
It is my understanding that he has corresponded with several others who are in and out of prison that he has met over his years of social work and work within A.A. He also continued to reach out and help others even through Covid, by Zoom and other avenues.
If the benefits of knowing Mr. Freedman are anything like they are for me, then he has aided countless lives in times of tailspin and desperation.
The purpose of this letter is to spread awareness of how well Alcoholics Anonymous works and the differences that people like Mr. Freedman make — one day at a time.
As the years have progressed, I now also consider Mr. Freedman my friend, not just my confidant.
Here’s to all the people that make a difference in others’ lives who have all but given up whether to the disease of alcoholism, incarceration, or just having someone in their corner that would otherwise be empty.
MATTHEW FRYE
Marion Correctional Institution
Ocala, Fla.