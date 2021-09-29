To the Editor
Readers of Mr. Shaw’s Sept. 23 article headlined “Trelina attorneys say request for info should be denied” may come away with the wrong impression.
The article states, "George Dutton of Packwood Road, who lives near the proposed site, filed a request for unspecified information about the company and the project." This is not accurate.
As noted in the first part of the article, I never asked Trelina to divulge any information contained in redacted documents they submitted to the state. I did ask the NYS Department of Public Service for an explanation as to why the redactions were necessary. They, apparently, forwarded my email to the Administrative Law Judge who then notified Trelina I wanted them to release information in the redactions. Also, as noted, I sent a separate unrelated email to Trelina on their website asking for information regarding sight mitigation, construction issues, etc. to which they have not responded.
Later in the article, Mr. Shaw quotes from the letter Trelina’s attorney’s posted to the Department of Public Service website which states why they would not release “confidential information,” supposedly requested by me. I emailed the attorneys asking them to post a correction but they have not done so. Ironically, most of the 19-page letter Trelina’s attorney posted does list numerous explanations for the redactions. The last page, extensively quoted in the article, is misleading.
By the way, readers can view the attorney letter dated 9/10/21 and my response to it by going to the DPS website at <https://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/mattermanagement/casemaster.aspx?matterseq=59765&mno=19-f-0366.
GEORGE DUTTON
Waterloo