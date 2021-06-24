To the Editor:
In 1968 I was drafted along with 2 million others during the Vietnam War. Later that year after the famous Tet offensive I started my tour of duty.
Like many others I was in support as a cook. I did my best.
Later that year our unit was moved to replace a battery going home. I got to know the cooks before they left. They were all so happy to be going home. They were in a National Guard unit from a small town in New Hampshire and all were married.
On their way back their truck was struck by a mine. All the occupants were killed. A very sad day to remember for their community that was waiting to celebrate their return.
For several years I volunteered at our VA facility. In the last few years I've seen issues of neglect that I felt I had to speak out against. The VA retaliated by terminating my volunteership to silence me.
It should bother everyone that veterans are treated this way. Many of those veterans have died in the past year. The mission of the VA is to do its best to rehabilitate, stop decline and foster a nurturing environment.
Hopefully with our new administration these concerns will be addressed and veterans will get the honorable care they deserve.
JOHN HOEFEN
Marion