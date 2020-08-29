To the Editor:
We are experiencing a horrific, challenging time around the world, perhaps the most challenging for the majority of humans that they have ever faced.
The pandemic is not done with us, and our economic recovery, as well as that of our social fabric, is likely to take years to come to some sort of balance and stability, if indeed that is possible.
Logic dictates that since the suffering and chaos of the pandemic is but a mere glimpse of what we will be facing as the climate crisis escalates, we take action today will mitigate both at once. We are presented with the perfect opportunity in this time of uncertainty to take steps toward building an infrastructure of renewable energy sources. This not only takes a significant step toward reducing the suffering of those who will spend their entire lives dealing with the effects of our slow response to the climate crisis, but will also employ millions in the research and development of building a new energy system.
Taking positive action of this sort requires leadership that is forward thinking, and focused on creating a world that lifts all. It requires leadership that unites us in taking positive steps towards creating the kind of future that we want to leave for our grandkids and their generation. It requires leadership that can motivate and inspire us all to get into the harness and pull the plow in the same direction.
STEVE AMAN
Arcadia