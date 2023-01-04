White privilege may not be infinite
To the Editor:
Rapper Travis Scott was charged with inciting a riot at an Arkansas iHeart Radio concert. Unlike Jan. 6, no one died, but Scott is Black, and he was charged with a felony.
Video of the concert forced dismissal of that charge. The entertainer hadn’t, as police said, “encouraged people to rush the stage.” Yes, the charge was dropped, but Scott, as an African American, never had the delusion of insurrectionist Jenna Ryan: “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future and I’m not going to jail.”
Trump, Giuliani, Stone, Bannon, Lynch all remain at large. Albert Einstein said, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.” So, White privilege, alias human stupidity, may not be infinite.
The justice system might not allow Trump to orchestrate a coup with Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and wanna-be Vikings, get people killed, then denounce the Constitution. It just might not.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua