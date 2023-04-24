To the Editor:
I would like to respond to Pete Mitchell’s column of April 17 with a twist. I would replace the word “gun” with “alcohol.”
In 2020, there were 11,654 DWI deaths — 32 a day, one every 45 minutes. How many of these deaths were innocent kids?
I would like to know who do you blame? Hard alcohol? Beer? Wine? The irresponsible adult?
Guns or alcohol don’t kill innocent people. Persons who abuse guns and alcohol kill people.
I sometimes enjoy your columns. What are your thoughts about this?
BRIAN PRESTON
Waterloo