To the Editor:
As conflicting information about ways to protect our health and finances swirls, please allow me to weigh in as the head of a charity that hopes its work won't be lost in the mix.
We've seen it before: Uncertainty can cause wealth paralysis, a condition that robs those in need who don't have much of anything. Those in the business of helping children, animals, the homeless, or other disadvantaged groups or protecting the environment earnestly hope people will not allow our work to slow or stop and will step up to the plate, now more than ever, rather than not helping because we don't know exactly what lies ahead.
It's perhaps a good time to read "The Centipede's Dilemma" by Katherine Craster:
The Centipede was happy quite,
Until a Toad in fun
Said, "Pray, which leg goes after which?"
And worked her mind to such a pitch,
She lay distracted in a ditch
Considering how to run.
In PETA's case, the monkeys and mice in laboratories we replace with sophisticated non-animal testing methods, the dogs and cats we "fix" free of charge for indigent families, the donkeys forced to do backbreaking work in Asia and the Middle East we seek to give relief, the pigs and chickens on the slaughter trucks we try to save, and the bears and tigers we send from decrepit roadside zoos to sanctuaries, along with so many others, still need your help.
INGRED NEWKIRK, President
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)