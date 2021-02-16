To the Editor:
Research has shown that the language we use changes how we think; it can reinforce — or challenge — prejudices and stereotypes. Calling other animals “it,” as if they are inanimate objects; talking about “killing two birds with one stone”; using “pig” or “dog” as slurs — these all reveal that we are stuck in an older, less enlightened time, when humans knew almost nothing about animal behavior and thought nothing of eating them, wearing them, and forcing them to perform for our “entertainment.”
While some online commenters are having fun with PETA’s call for an end to speciesist language, remember that social progress tends to follow four stages: First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
Or, as one person tweeted: “Chickens are not more cowardly than people. Rats are not more treacherous than people. Pigs are not more disgusting than people. So, not using those comparisons is not a sign of PC. It is being truthful.”
PAULA MOORE
The PETA Foundation
Virginia