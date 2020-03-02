To the Editor:
Rats sit atop the Chinese zodiac, but even if 2020 wasn't the Year of the Rat, we should be celebrating these exceptional animals.
They're intelligent and inquisitive, empathetic and altruistic. Rats are also loving parents — a mother will dip her paws in cool water then smooth the fur on her babies' faces — and loyal companions to their human guardians. They love massages and getting scratched behind the ears.
Yet every year, more than 100 million rats and mice are treated like laboratory equipment in cruel, worthless, curiosity-driven experiments and product tests across the U.S. They're poisoned, burned and slashed, forced to climb ladders with weights taped to their tails and dropped into containers filled with water where they paddle furiously, desperately trying to keep their heads above water until they're exhausted.
In her new book, Animalkind, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk asks, "Given our newfound understanding of all that is animal, how can we treat them in ways that respect their individuality and talents? Or, in other words, how can we conduct our lives happily and efficiently without exploiting animals?"
Let's make the Year of the Rat a lasting celebration by getting them — and all animals — out of laboratories. To learn how, visit www.PETA.org.
CRAIG SHAPIRO
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia