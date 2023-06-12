Phelps eyesore needs to be fixed before festival

To the Editor:

Two summers ago, the area in front of the Waterside Wine Bar and the Route 96 bridge in Phelps were torn up due to a structural collapse.

Since then, the area has been an eyesore and takes away from the beauty of the village streets. In a few short weeks there will be another Sauerkraut Festival in Phelps. This is a time to showcase all our strengths.

We have new businesses and somewhat of a revival of Phelps. Why can’t we seem to correct this eyesore? We need to present a better image to the world.

CAROLE JENSEN

Phelps

