Phelps eyesore needs to be fixed before festival
To the Editor:
Two summers ago, the area in front of the Waterside Wine Bar and the Route 96 bridge in Phelps were torn up due to a structural collapse.
Since then, the area has been an eyesore and takes away from the beauty of the village streets. In a few short weeks there will be another Sauerkraut Festival in Phelps. This is a time to showcase all our strengths.
We have new businesses and somewhat of a revival of Phelps. Why can’t we seem to correct this eyesore? We need to present a better image to the world.
CAROLE JENSEN
Phelps