Phelps’ ‘Hometown Heroes’ extend beyond downtown banners
To the Editor:
RE: Hometown Heroes:
Your “Hometown Heroes” from Phelps aren’t only those who are on banners along Main Street. They are also the good Samaritan I met on a Sunday in October, who did more to help another of your neighbors than I.
I stopped to help someone walking along the road, someone who didn’t seem to be out for exercise. Turned out this person needed more than just a ride into the village.
Providentially, the good Samaritan right behind me also stopped to see if we needed any help. Then, that person called to get the help this person really needed — and stayed with us the whole time.
It resulted in a good outcome because someone from your Phelps community was so willing to go out of their way to help a neighbor they didn’t even know.
Kudos, and thank you to this gentleman.
RICK NUDD
Walworth