To the Editor:
There are a number of write-ups in different papers and TV stations about some American citizens claiming they feel that they have to fight to save their freedom.
I have lived in this great country for 60-some years, and I never have felt my country was taking any of my freedoms. Perhaps those freedoms that people want back would be to change the laws to satisfy their means and their behavior.
This is not an authoritarian country, thank God. This is the United States, where the laws are for all of us, not just a few. And this brings me to our First Amendment, freedom of speech, where it too has laws.
It is sad that someone using this freedom on our Main Street in Phelps has a large banner hanging on their front porch that reads: F**K Biden. Parents walking their children by that house or anyone else should not be subjected to that profanity.
Could this be one of those freedoms this person flying that banner is looking for? That person could fly a banner with "I hate Biden" or "I hate Trump" — whatever floats your boat.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps