To the Editor:
Re: “Racing pigeon makes Sodus Point pit stop,” July 31, Finger Lakes Times:
Kudos to those who extended a hand of kindness to a pigeon in trouble. But there is an ugly side to this story. Pigeons forced to race endure great hardship and face many dangers.
PETA conducted a 15-month investigation into some of the largest pigeon-racing operations in the U.S. Investigators documented massive casualties of birds during races and training, rampant "culling" (killing), abusive training and racing methods and illegal interstate gambling.
Since pride and profit are often the compelling factors in pigeon racing, owners have little use for birds who can’t or won’t win. One racer told PETA's investigators that the "first thing you have to learn" in pigeon racing is "how to kill pigeons." Another recommended killing these gentle birds by drowning them, pulling their heads off or squeezing their breasts so tightly that they suffocate.
Pigeons are smart and have complex social relationships. They are completely innocuous and enrich our world. They deserve to be left in peace.
JENNIFER O'CONNOR
Senior Writer, PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia