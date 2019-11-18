To the Editor:
Pigs are friendly, inquisitive, smart animals who are at least as sensitive and intelligent as the dogs who share our hearts and homes. They are also some of the most abused animals on the planet, as PETA's new video exposé of a decrepit pig farm in Indiana reveals.
An eyewitness found that mother pigs were crammed into metal crates barely any larger than their own bodies. Up to 1,200 pigs at this farm spend most of their miserable lives like this. The video shows others so crowded in pens that they couldn't move.
Pigs with ailments such as bloody sores, abscesses, and injured legs, shoulders, or hooves were left to suffer and languish on the filthy floors.
Pigs are naturally very clean, but at this farm, they were forced to live amid feces and just above the reeking pit that held their manure. Several piglets were seen struggling to stay afloat in the manure pit.
PETA's video exposé spotlights just one farm, but cruelty in the pork industry is rampant and routine.
Most of us couldn't stomach the idea of treating dogs like this. It should be equally unacceptable to treat pigs in this manner. The best way to spare pigs enormous pain and suffering is to stop eating them and instead choose vegan foods.
With so many delicious, healthy options, it's never been easier.
COLIN HENSTOCK
Assistant Manager of Investigations
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Norfolk, Virigina