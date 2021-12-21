PILOT to private equity firm is just plain wrong
To the Editor:
My thanks to James McCorkle on PILOT for Legion should be denied (Times, Dec. 9). You are spot on but too kind.
A private equity firm, and I worked with and around them in my 20-plus-year career in financial services, are full of B.S. They would never entered this deal without assets from their investors who have to be qualified clients or qualified institutional buyers to be part of Rivers Edge Capital. They are betting on and counting on the IDA to give them a free tax ride while making us home and property owners pay more.
This city believes thing are great in Geneva! How can it be when 59% of the property is exempt from property taxes?
Rivers Edge needs the break to be profitable? No. They need the break to enrich themselves even more. This is a private equity firm. Their only goal is money. They will laugh all the way to the bank.
As a new, two-year resident of Geneva, this is beyond disgusting. It is horrible to think they will get anything from the IDA. No way. You bought the property, have planned this development, and deserve no concession from this city or its citizens.
Geneva is not robust. It is broke.
If Rivers Edge walks, then sell the property while you pay your taxes we deserve and move on. Abuse some other city, not this one.
IDA, can you hear me and read? We feel abused and extendible to this IDA and city management. For the love of God. No.
PETER MAFTEIU
Geneva