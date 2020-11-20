To the Editor:
Our local Finger Lakes region PlantPure Communities Pod — Finger Lakes Area Vegan Organization FLAVOR — recently joined a dozen other groups across New York state to ask Gov. Cuomo to add a nutrition strategy to the state’s efforts to fight the COVID pandemic.
Mortality data shows that over 90% of the people who have died from COVID-19 suffered from preexisting medical conditions, mostly arising from a lifetime of poor nutrition. According to biochemist and nutrition researcher Dr. T. Colin Campbell, there is evidence that suggests that individuals switching to a healthy plant-based diet (vegetables, fruits, whole grain, legumes and nuts) would not only decrease chronic disease risk (and sometimes reverse these conditions) but also increase their production of COVID-19 antibodies. It’s time to embrace a nutrition strategy to help all of us leave comorbidities behind and move forward to keep the economy open.
BACKGROUND: This important information from Dr. Campbell was published by the nonprofit PlantPure Communities (PPC). Peg Haust-Arliss leads the FLAVOR Pod, an independent member organization in the PPC Pod Network that builds stronger, healthier, and more sustainable communities by supporting local educational efforts about the benefits of a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle. (The PPC Pod Network involves 250,000 people in 29 countries).
PEG HAUST-ARLISS
Clyde