Plantation comment was unacceptable
To the Editor:
I was horrified to read in the Nov. 8 edition of the Times about Mr. Demshock, managing director of Lake’s Edge Seneca, describe the walking trails, views and “lakefront plantation style architecture” the new American Legion development will have.
Maybe Mr. Demshock is unaware that we don’t have plantations in the Finger Lakes, but his comments were both insensitive and incomprehensible to our community. We celebrate the heritage of the Underground Railroad, not the plantations that exploited human beings.
Maybe he needs to become more familiar with the character of Geneva and all of its citizens so the new hotel, restaurant and condos will not be insulting to a good percentage of those who live here. I hope he and all those associated with this project recognize how inappropriate his description was because this development represents many positive things.
VALERIE OLSON
Geneva