To the Editor:
My cousin believes things Donald Trump says. I'm afraid he thinks COVID-19 is a hoax and will ignore CDC recommendations. I'm desperate for a Democrat to replace Trump but not so desperate that I want the election won because so many Republicans have been decimated by the pandemic.
As far as the CDC recommendations, I hope people please pay attention to this. When you dry your hands, use paper towels. In a public restroom, there might be the option of either paper towels or blow drying your hands. Choose the towels. The blow dryer will blow the germs and viruses of everyone who has been in that restroom up your nose and into your medical record.
The CDC's Doctor Anthony Fauci must be a Republican, or Donald Trump surely would have accused him of political bias for contradicting him. Republican or not, Fauci is focused on minimizing our deaths. Trump is focused on minimizing the pandemic to win an election. I've never seen anyone attribute more than 16,000 lies to Dr. Fauci, so I know which one I trust.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua