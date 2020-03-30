To the Editor:
The Salvation Army of Geneva exists to meet human need wherever, whenever and however they can. The Salvation Army is still open to the public, but modified their operations. The Salvation Army is more than just the Red Kettle Campaign at Christmas. Food distribution, food pantry, emergency prescription money, emergency rent money and counseling services are just some of the ways the Salvation Army helps the Geneva community.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, monetary donations are needed more than ever because of unplanned needs. Gloves, masks, and food needs are anticipated to rise. Please consider donating to the Salvation Army of Geneva today. We realize today people would like to donate electronically. In keeping up with times, the Salvation Army of Geneva has made available easy ways to contribute.
• Text the word “GENEVA” to 91999
• Donate online at http://bit.ly/tsageneva.
• Mail-in checks to: Salvation Army of Geneva, 41 North St., Geneva, NY 14456
Money donated to the Salvation Army of Geneva stays in our local area!
If you are not able to donate money but can donate time, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for their food distribution programs. You can pick one or more shifts Monday through Friday. Our "higher risk" volunteers are electing to stay home during this time and manpower is limited.
When you give locally, you ensure that the people in your community get the help they need.
Sincerely,
DOM VEDORA
Chairman, Salvation Army of Geneva Advisory Board