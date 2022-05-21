To The Editor:
The state Assembly has just passed legislation imposing a two-year moratorium, pending the performance of an Environmental Impact Statement, on issuing permits to new firms, or renewing permits to existing firms, intending to increase electric energy consumption, that use proof-of-work methods (involving a carbon-based energy source) to validate blockchain transactions, which is associated with cryptocurrency.
The New York State League of Women Voters supports A7389C and its companion S6486D, and is advocating for its passage in the Senate.
Contrary to the misinformation being spread by the cryptocurrency lobbyists, this bill does not affect existing firms whose permit renewals seek no further expansion of carbon-based energy consumption.
Considering our climate emergency, New York cannot afford a carbon-based energy sink into this use until environmental impacts are fully evaluated. Contact your state senator today to support the passage of S6486D. State Sen. Pam Helming is representative for all of Seneca and Wayne Counties and parts of Ontario (including Geneva), Cayuga and Tompkins Counties.
CHRISTINE HOFFMAN
Geneva
Hoffman is a member of the League of Women Voters of Geneva.