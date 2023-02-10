Plenty of good things happening in Lyons
To the Editor:
I’m writing to promote six new businesses in my hometown, Lyons. Our main street (William Street) already has Dobbins Pharmacy and Gift Shop, Evolve (the Christmas shop), Pepito’s restaurant, and the Ohmann Theatre, all of which bring tourists and locals. Now there are six new downtown businesses which, hopefully, will do the same.
First is Hidden Treasures, located within Dobbins Pharmacy and Gift Shop (open since 1944). Open since June 1 last year, it includes vendor spaces in what was the hardware section that closed in 2021. Eight vendors currently have spaces with more to come. It is on the way to the downstairs bargain basement. Dobbins hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Next, at 36 William St., is a unique shop called Beautiful Beginnings with wonderful gifts and items for your home. There are beautifully displayed and affordable. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Also, at 42 William St. is the shop called Wonderland, which opened in December. It is a novelty store and herbal organic healing center. Clothing, smoking accessories and more are for sale.
Around the corner, at 32 Canal St., there’s a recently opened new café called Hush, where the specialty is creole — spicy, New Orleans-style food. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. On the way to this café, you will have passed Greco Jewelry, a fifth-generation establishment.
At 11 Pearl St., across from the park, is a nice restaurant called Trom’s (formerly Trombino’s). Trom’s opened last September and offers a varied menu. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Last is a new business on Montezuma Street in the old 1906 trolley station. Opening this month, the Trolley Stop will house Tokarz’s Family Diner, open seven days a week, and Deana’s Bakery, open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The diner menu features local products, imprint coffee, Fairville baker, vegetables from Amy’s Acres, and local meats. It’s a Farm to Table venue. New York State Parks and Trails has designated it cyclist and boater friendly, and the owner hopes to have a resource for bicycle parts. The new refurbished building is warm and inviting, decorated with photos, a trolley bridge, and is a wonderful use of an old Lyons business.
The phrase “Shop Local” is used in many small towns. I believe we all need to support it.
PAT GORTHY
Lyons