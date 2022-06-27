Plenty of history behind recent barn fire
To the Editor:
After reading Louise Hoffman Broach’s article about the Smith Family Farm barn fire, I will share some additional information about the barn.
That barn was a Jennings Patent Barn probably built in the 1870s or 1880s. David Jennings of Lyons developed a truss-frame building system that he patented July 29, 1879. Truss frame involves a series of timbers or planks arranged in a triangle to form a rigid frame.
There were several of these barns in the area, and as far west as Ohio. There are more along Route 14 between Lyons and the Thruway. Many of these were built by the Raymer Brothers of South Lyons. These barns can frequently be identified by the circular windows over the drive floor doors. This barn is unusual because it had three drive floors; two was usual plan. The other feature that made these barns different was that the purlin posts were slanted from the purling plate to the sill and not straight down. This gave a much more open floor plan.
These barns were featured in the book “Barns of the Genesee Country 1790-1915.” The book, published in 1987, was written by Daniel Fink, a professor of American architecture and photography SUNY Geneseo. Others barns from this area are also featured in this tome.
There were also several of these red tile silos in the area also. Silos began to appear on farms in the last quarter of the 19th century.
In the early 20th century they became much more popular as storage for feed for dairy cattle.
I have a long history involved with barn preservation either through photos, stories, research and helping people find grants sometimes.
My program on local barns was a popular one with many groups.
CAROL S. BAILEY
“The Barn Lady”
Former Historian
Town of Lyons