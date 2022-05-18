Effective police accountability
To the Editor:
I enjoy reading Pete Mitchell’s columns and found his May 7-8 article regarding management of the Geneva Police department interesting — and his closing question got me thinking, what exactly would you like him (the chief of police) to do?
In his article, Mr. Mitchell makes a comparison between his employee management environment and the challenges facing the chief of police to manage employees within the terms of a union contract. What Mr. Mitchell described is a business where employment is “at will” and management has near absolute right to hire and fire an employee vs. an employment contract where both parties have agreed terms & conditions (management/labor contract) and relies on policies and procedures to administer the union contract to achieve the defined workload.
The idea that a public service staff would be allowed to deface an elected official’s image, post this as a screen saver in full public view for many days, if not weeks, sends up red flags regarding effective management of the department, and this concern is not limited to the chief of police, in this example. Obviously, accountability is an issue.
To be exact, I would like to see the chief of police be proactive and enforce the terms of the management/labor agreement by consistently following disciplinary protocols. I would also like to see greater executive management support for the chief of police from the human-resource department, supported by legal services from a law firm with greater expertise in labor law and labor contracts.
In the alternative, the Geneva City Council could consider replacing the chief-of-police position with an elected police commissioner. Now that would bring about accountability by the citizens of Geneva.
GARY EZELL
Waterloo