To the Editor:
Like most Genevans, when I sat down to read the July 5 edition of my favorite local newspaper (the Finger Lakes Times, of course), I saw it, front page: "In wee hours of night, police reform begins."
Before I get to my point, though, I want to congratulate the Geneva High School Class of 2020 in staying the course, having a beautiful ceremony and celebrating graduation among circumstances not created by them but laid upon them. All seniors deserve an immense amount of credit. Congrats!
So, I read on, and I know it's not a done deal yet, but Council decided that a civilian-controlled police accountability board should be formed and also voted in favor of public hearings focused on such a board.
Folks, here is the deal: As soon as civilians begin looking over the shoulders of our police officers involved in stopping a criminal act, it will have an immediate effect on the officer who might, in a single split second — sometimes in life-or-death situations — hesitate to act, to stop the crime or catch the criminal, no matter the color, race, religion of the criminal. Officers cannot afford hesitation while dealing with criminal acts. Thinking about being reprimanded, his/her life publicly ruined, potentially being charged with crimes themselves — those things cannot be part of any officer's decision-making in that split moment. None of this will work.
Don't get me wrong, what happened to George Floyd was WRONG. Period. And those involved should be prosecuted to the full extend of the law. But people, please, 99% of police officers across the country are good cops. There will always be that 1% that make mistakes, but I refuse to believe this is racially charged and systemic. There are more white suspects killed by police officers by far in this country than Black, Hispanic, etc. By the way, citing these statistics doesn't make it right for cops to use excessive force unless absolutely necessary against any criminal of any color. These stats do not include criminal illegal aliens, either.
Police academy training needs to include some additional types of methodology to use force ONLY when absolutely necessary and to train accordingly. Every life is precious no matter the color, race, creed or religion. Ask any mother, father, brother, sister, grandparent, cousin, etc. Hopefully the police training academies can come up with the right answer.
DAVID D'AMICO
Geneva