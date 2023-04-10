Let’s help family farms, small biz
To the Editor:
Now is not the time to burden family farms and small businesses with additional cost mandates. The proposals on the table to increase hourly wages and tie those wages to inflation would have serious negative consequences on New York’s local food supply and security.
One of the largest expenses on a farm is labor, which includes payroll, rent-free housing, utilities, transportation, and a number of other added benefits unique to agriculture. The past few years have been an extraordinary challenge due to historic inflation that has increased all of our farm inputs, a labor shortage, unseasonable hazardous weather, and ongoing issues with supply chains.
Since 2021, our costs have increased 18% for feed, nearly 20% for electricity and about 30% for hay.
The costs of doing business are increasing at an exponential rate that farm margins cannot keep up with. We are no longer competitive with farms in neighboring states and countries. In fact, New York has lost more than 2,000 farms since the last mandated minimum wage increase, underscoring the reality and severity of the state’s business climate.
New York should press pause on any additional minimum wage hikes, and instead focus on enacting policies that help family farms and small businesses remain economically viable. New York must do more to protect the state’s diverse agriculture industry, encourage the next generation of farmers, and support rural and local economies both upstate and on Long Island.
CHARLIE and
LORI ELROD
Grow NY Farms
Coalition Member
and Supporter
Enfield, Tompkins County