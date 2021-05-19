Political cartoon was an affront to Greenidge, Torrey residents
To the Editor:
This is an objection to the positioning of the “Rush to Judgment” editorial cartoon next to a letter to the editor from Dana Gersbach of Shortsville in the May 5 issue of the Finger Lakes Times.
While Gersbach criticizes the Torrey Planning Board’s recent decision regarding Greenidge Generation’s plans to construct buildings to house an expansion of an existing data processing business, the cartoon was an exaggerated affront to the citizens of the Town of Torrey who support the project after doing their own research.
And more damaging, the cartoon is an insult to the citizen volunteers who serve on the Torrey Planning Board, and the democratic process we hold dear in the United States.
The Torrey Planning Board volunteers spent hours consulting legal experts, grilling Greenidge officials with questions, and visiting sites relevant to their decision. Their discussions over a number of meetings were extensive. It’s a shame that most of the out-of-town people who attended the public hearing on April 12 left the meeting before the board members discussed the project among themselves before voting.
There are reams of facts on the record about this project, and none were taken lightly by Torrey officials.
It’s terribly disappointing that a newspaper that has covered hundreds of similar meetings all over the Finger Lakes region that have resulted in difficult decisions has made an institutional determination to attack citizens who work hard to make important decisions for their own community.
We look forward to seeing how the Finger Lakes Times can be more fair in its editorial commentary regarding future news about Greenidge Generation, a business that is appreciated by many in its community.
We are submitting this letter as the Community Advisory Committee for Greenidge Generation. Our role is to help strengthen the relationship between Greenidge Generation and the entire community.
Timothy Dennis, Penn Yan
Gwen Chamberlain, Dundee
Skip Jensen, Penn Yan
(Editor’s note: The political cartoon to which the writers refer had nothing to do with the Greenidge Generation issue, or the folks who serve on the Torrey Town Planning Board, or the residents of Torrey. The message of a “Rush to Judgment” can be applied to many scenarios and issues. The cartoon was created by Lisa Benson, a renowned, award-winning cartoonist who is syndicated nationally by the Washington Post News Service. Benson, a California resident, creates cartoons that relate to national and international issues, not those in Dresden, N.Y. That cartoon appeared in papers in Austin, Texas; Santa Cruz, Calif.; and others nationwide. Like all syndicated national cartoons, we publish them when they are sent to us — not as a comment on local issues.)