Politicians, please stop all the whining
To the Editor:
To all these straw politicians who get paid for a job they never do and are always sore losers: Please stop with all your whining, grow up and move on. Get a life.
It’s a darn shame what we have running our country today. More guns than people, but the rest just sucks. Can’t afford food, medicine, rent, child support, school lunch for our needy children ... but no problem. That 8.7% gift in the form of a Social Security increase is not going to solve all our needs.
I wonder who the real losers are. For sure not the politicians.
JOE NEVES
Phelps