To the Editor:
Does the Nov. 10 letter "Mom’s death made harder by our current world" make me feel sad? Yes, and for many reasons. I understand the writer's loss and send my sympathy. I was a victim of cancer so I understand completely.
I was very sympathetic until he stated that "every last Trump supporter prolonged the disaster. I will always blame you for the time I lost with my mother. And I will never forgive you."
Sounds like he was one of the Dems who was "happy" when Trump contacted the virus and one who "wishes" the virus on all Trump supporters. Nothing in God's green acres would stop me from visiting my dying mother, and I mean NOTHING! One could obtain, make or improvise PPE for safe visitation. One needed to use Yankee ingenuity and creativity to make visits safe.
Turn your ire on yourself. Our lives will remain changed. This pandemic is not over and will increase this winter. That letter showed disdain and hatred toward those of a different viewpoint.
This country is a DIVIDED country. The Left changed the game by going on a 4-year hissy fit to undo the 2016 election. The other half of the nation will not find Biden's election legitimate and will not accept him as their President. Guess politics reign as center of our existence!
BEVERLY YOUNG
Geneva