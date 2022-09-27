Pontius hit the state of the GOP on the head
To the Editor:
Regarding Peter Pontius’ Aug. 20 Guest Appearance:
I would like to thank Peter Pontius for hitting a bull’s-eye with his definition of what the Republican Party is today! Absolutely spot on, Peter. Hopefully, you woke up some brainwashed zombies!
Let’s see, we have an ex-president who urged a mob of violent, weapon-toting fools to attack our Capitol, break laws, kill and injure police officers, and almost murder our/his vice-president because he could not accept that the majority of Americans can see past his B.S. and voted him out. Incredible!
Now, the big yellow bully is threatening witnesses to his shameful and bizarre un-presidential behavior, and our brave and honest poll workers who have thankfully come forward. Disgusting!
And his newest perversion of power: taking ultra-sensitive classified documents to his easy access party house and putting the lives of our undercover agents and our country at risk. Sickening!
His lies and corruption go on and on, and somehow there are “Americans” that still don’t get it. Why?
I urge that every person who was involved in his coup attempt be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and that we vote out every Republican that voted to overturn OUR lawfully proven legitimate election. POWER TO THE PEOPLE. Vote the COWARDS out!
PETER MILLER
Penn Yan