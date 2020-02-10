Population explosion something no one talks about
To the Editor:
A baby born in 2020 will be 80 years old in 2100. What in the world will the world be like by then? Will there still be a world?
Having lived most of my life in the 1900s, any year that starts with a “2” still seems a little strange to me.
Here are my biggest concerns for the year 2XXX.
Scientists say if we have a WWIII and blow up all the nuclear weapons currently on earth, it would cause what they call a nuclear winter. So much dust and debris will be thrown into the air that it will block out enough sunlight to cause a frost every month of the year all over the earth as the junk continues to circulate around. Therefore, no crops can be grown and those not killed in the war by bombs will all starve to death, thereby ending the human race. Trump’s being so buddy-buddy with all the world’s dictators scares me to death.
We are slowing destroying our environment more every year. Air, land, and water. (The Trump administration has been eliminating many environmental protections speeding up the process) You can see it right here in the “pristine” Finger Lakes with two huge piles of rotting, smelly garbage in Seneca and Ontario counties. In the Pacific Ocean there is a floating mass of plastic waste twice the size of Texas. Scientists have cut open dead fish and animals and found their stomachs full of plastic junk. They mistook the plastic for food and starved to death.
At the time of Christ, it is estimated that there were 300 million people on Earth. It is estimated that the world population reached 1 billion for the first time in 1804. It was another 123 years before it reached 2 billion in 1927, but it took only 33 years to reach 3 billion in 1960. The current world population is 7.5 billion.
Many scientists think Earth has a maximum carrying capacity of 9 to 10 billion people. If everybody on Earth had a standard of living like the U.S. it would be much less than that. UN projections published in 2019 estimate the world population in 2100 to be 11.2 billion. Does this affect the climate crisis? Or all of these crises?
Yes, but it is the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo