Pot cafés in Geneva? Not a good idea
To the Editor:
I disagree completely with City Council’s possible approval of marijuana cafés in Geneva.
What is Council thinking? Do we need that type of attraction to bring tourism to our hometown? Just think about the consequences.
Visitors who are high on pot, driving on unfamiliar roads, may possibly cause accidents, injuries and maybe even deaths. It may or will be more dangerous to drive.
And what about our children? Local residents, as well as tourists, will frequent these cafés. Our children, as they age, may think it’s all right to come home feeling high. After all, their parents did it, so it’s OK. And the damage continues!
More accidents, injuries and possibly fatalities. And, of course, many DWAIs and possible jail sentences. Do we want to have children with parents in prison? It may happen.
Do we want Geneva to be known as the marijuana capital of the Finger Lakes? We used to be the trout capital, but now with bitcoin mining and other environmental issues, the fishing is very poor.
We promote the beauty of the Finger Lakes, its produce, its wines and its breweries. The interest in the white deer is amazing. These are very profitable avenues for tourism.
But — marijuana? I personally believe that Council and the town of Geneva have been, and are, very shortsighted in their decision. Have they fully considered the ramifications of their action?
Do we want our teenagers or young adults growing marijuana in their bedrooms or behind the garage? I don’t think so. Medical marijuana is an absolute necessity in some cases. I agree with that use of marijuana to alleviate pain.
I do approve of Councilman Burrall and Camera’s decision to find out more information. That makes sense.
I do think Council is a group of sensible, responsible citizens — although they have had trouble agreeing on many issues. Why have they come to an agreement on this critical issue, which affects every person in our beautiful city?
I know who I am not voting for in the next Council election.
May God bless the Council to make the right decision on this matter. Several other towns and villages in our area have done so already.
JOAN GILBERT
Geneva