Power-of-attorney nightmare in Ontario Co.
To the Editor:
How does an 82-year-old women and her 58-year-old, handicapped daughter get completely swindled by a person and no one in Ontario County from the DA and Criminal Investigation Department to News Channel 8 seems to care?
In 2021, Martha and Rhonda Bailey were hospitalized with covid and eventually sent to a nursing home for seven months. While there this nightmare began through a “so-called friend” who had previously coerced Martha to change her to power of attorney, telling Martha she was going to “save” Medicaid from taking Martha’s home.
Three days after Martha went into the nursing home, she signed Martha’s trailer over to herself as power of attorney, claiming the Baileys owed her for personal-care services she provided and that Martha had the onset of dementia. She changed the locks, tore off the handicap ramp that was on the trailer, and emptied the contents of Martha’s home, including the electric wheelchair and $3,000 in cash. She got an ATM card to Martha’s bank account and took out cash several times, with no receipts provided to this day. She went on shopping trips buying such things as toy guns, gift cards, makeup, hair dye, clothing, and more. She certainly didn’t “gift” any of these items to Martha or Rhonda. And all this without Martha’s knowledge.
She sold Martha’s car and had the check payable to herself, paying for her own auto insurance and income tax return all on Martha’s dime! She went out to eat, filled her gas tank up several times, bought groceries — all while Martha and Rhonda remained in the nursing home. Eventually, several of Martha’s friends, along with the personnel at the nursing home, became suspicious, wondering what was going on.
Her powers were revoked, and criminal charges filed in April after being advised by an attorney to do so. To this day she is still living in Martha’s trailer, never allowing Martha to go back again. Canandaigua National Bank hasn’t refunded any of these transactions like they claimed they would, nor can we get even a call back from Ontario County Inv. Lee Martin.
Martha’s attorney has filed a squatters eviction notice, which will be heard in the town of Hopewell at 8:30 p.m. today, Sept. 8, in case you want to come out to show your support! Our only hope is that justice will be served, and Martha will at least be able to recover her trailer. Everything else is gone.
LAURI VANDERWARKER
Little Falls, Herkimer County