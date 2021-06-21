To the Editor:
I'm responding to the June 7 letter by Tim O'Donnell ("Writer begs to differ with Greenidge's claims").
He said the owners of the power station in Dresden were "hiding the salami." I was wondering, did NYSEG hide the salami for 50 years while operating the power plant? It was in operation when he was 13, and the Trout Derby was taking place. It would take a lot of water to heat the coldest of the Finger Lakes.
The only thing I can agree on is that cryptocurrency has got to go away. Bitcoin will probably disappear, and many people will lose big. But for the power plant, I don't think that is Seneca Lake's biggest problem.
DON NILES
Phelps