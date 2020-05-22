To the Editor:
Yes, we will all be experiencing a new kind of celebration this Memorial Day Weekend, as events have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.
Instead of looking at the "glass half-empty" let's create new opportunities for remembering our honored fallen soldiers. Let's remember our fallen sisters and brothers in our own minds through prayer, meditation, song, music, flowers, and/or doing a random act of kindness as our soldiers gave the most precious gift, their lives.
Is it appropriate to thank a veteran on Memorial Day? The gratitude is always welcomed, but Memorial Day isn't the time. If prompted, nearly every veteran will give a polite response along the lines of "thank you for your sentiment, but today is not my day."
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May. It was formerly known as Decoration Day and commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the United States.
Many people will visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day and it is unofficially but traditionally seen as the start of the summer season. As we continue to practice our social distancing, why not do some outdoor planting, exercise, read or write about a soldier who gave their life to protect our freedoms, breathe in the fresh air with the gratitude and in remembrance for our fallen soldiers.
The poppy is a symbol of Memorial Day. In war-torn battlefields, the red poppy was one of the first plants to grow. And so, though the poppies still grow, even the beauty of Flanders field may be a reminder of the losses of the brave many.
Let's be a loving, caring, safe people that we are meant to be. Let's be good to one another, look out for one another, share concern and wisdom to our younger generation, too. Let's do so by storytelling or sharing memories of our past Memorial Days and start a new, by remembering, honoring, and being a grateful people.
Be safe. Be well.
AJ ANESKO
Oswego