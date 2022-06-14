To the Editor:
Are we all really supposed to believe that Mitch McConnell and the rest of all these neutered politicians that saying a prayer for the Buffalo killings and the massacre at the school in Uvalde Texas, is going to solve the killings in this country?
They passed the laws that an 18-year-old can buy an AR-15 or any firearm, but yet they also believe that the same 18-year-old has to wait until he or she is 21 to buy a pack of cigarettes at the gas station. These are our gun lobbyists/useless politicians at work.
The NRA claims "GUNS DON'T KILL PEOPLE." Well, then let's start by passing some more restricted laws on firearms so that PEOPLE DON'T KILL PEOPLE.
They do not care about our children because their children are very well protected with our tax dollars. We are living under a very sick, corrupt government, and if you think it will get better, wait until 2024.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps