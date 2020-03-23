To the Editor:
Socialism kills! Anyone who knows anything about history should be able to see this. Wherever socialism has been tried, it fails. Why should the current crop of socialists think any different? They don't. They only know that complete control and power come with it. But only for themselves.
What would any socialist takeover be without total civilian disarmament? Nothing.
It's not hard to see that's what they're heading for. Disarming law-abiding citizens, with no criminal or mental health record does nothing to promote public safety. Federal statistics prove this. Anti-gun zealots don't care where the crimes are really taking place, or what kinds of weapons are used in there commission.
It's amazing to me that the former U.S. President said terrorism should be blamed on economic conditions in foreign countries. What about here? Liberal controlled cities, and states have higher than average rates of crime. Poor economic standards? Crime is a socio-economic problem. A cultural problem. Not a gun problem. New York City has seen an increase of 60 percent in shootings since bail reform was initiated. How, you might ask. With all that gun control! Persons who commit crimes will do it no matter how many laws are on the books. We can't legislate morality.
I vehemently support a Second Amendment sanctuary county ordinance. We cannot afford to wait and see what some future politician has in mind when it comes to our safety.
The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
DAVID L. SUTFIN
Hornell