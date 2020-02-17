To the Editor:
The letter in the Jan. 30 Finger Lakes Times praising President Trump’s perceived booming economy and dismissing President Obama has a lot of data and very little context.
My guess is the writer doesn’t remember the economic realities of the Bush recession. I do. Obama inherited a $1.4 trillion deficit in 2009 and with no help from Congressional Republicans, reduced it to $585 billion when Trump took over in 2017.
While campaigning, Trump guaranteed us that he would eliminate the deficit in eight years. Instead it has increased by 68% to just under $1 trillion in three years. Trump also promised to clear America’s debt. Instead it has increased from $19 trillion to $23 trillion.
President Trump’s tax cuts for his wealthy friends were timed to bring the GOP a sweeping midterm victory. How did that work out? Having corporate leaders use their tax cuts to buy more of their own companies’ stocks looks good on paper but does very little for the nation’s economy. Some believe that a true booming economy helps all Americans including the poorest; not just helping the rich get richer.
Trump is not keeping his promises and is putting just one group of Americans first. We deserve better.
RICH STEWART
Penn Yan