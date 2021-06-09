To the Editor:
PETA sends condolences to the Obama family on the loss of their beloved companion, Bo, whom former President Obama called “a true friend and loyal companion.”
Bo was fortunate for many reasons: He had a warm home, regular meals, walks, playtime, attention, and a family who adored him.
Many other dogs aren’t so lucky: On any given day in the U.S., an estimated 70 million homeless dogs and cats are struggling to survive. Some wait in shelters, while many others eke out an existence on the streets — where they stand little chance against traffic, predators (on four legs and two), weather extremes, and deadly diseases.
Dogs and cats don’t care whether we live in the White House or a humble abode; they just want to love and be loved. If you have the time, money, patience, and commitment to care for an animal for life, please consider adopting a dog or cat from the streets or a shelter. To learn more, visit www.PETA.org.
LINDSAY POLLARD-POST
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia