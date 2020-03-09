To the Editor:
I read Joe Fitzgerald's recent letter and agreed with him on the need for truth and fair and honest reporting. Somewhere, though, he seems to be getting false information (maybe Fox News?) regarding the impeachment and trial of President Trump.
He was not exonerated or "found overwhelmingly not guilty" by the Senate. The president's lawyers did not even refute the actions that led to the President's impeachment. As for the "years of attacks" on the President, the Muller report resulted in the conviction of many of Trump's top associates on felony charges resulting in prison sentences, Roger Stone being the latest to get a three-year sentence.
Those are facts. This president is the most corrupt in our lifetime, perhaps in the history of the country.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken