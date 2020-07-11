To the Editor:
As a church going Christian, I am disappointed by those Christians who say they support Donald Trump because of their faith.
President Trump has denied immigrants’ rights. He has supported a racist agenda and denied LGBT rights. As a Christian veteran with a gay brother and a Black niece, I have personally witnessed how Trump’s rhetoric can impact others.
Trump divided our country and turned American against American. During this time of turmoil and pandemic, we need to come together as a nation. We need to learn to love each other again.
Jesus accepted all. When confronted with the adulterous woman, he challenged, “Let he who is without sin throw the first stone.” Jesus taught us to love one another as I have loved you.
Trump claims to be a Christian, but his actions do not support his words. He talked about grabbing a woman by her privates. He mocked a disabled reporter and a Gold Star father (the father of a deceased veteran). And he has put down his former staff members and various reporters.
If you are a Christian and are considering voting for Trump, I urge you to reconsider. Please follow your true faith teachings. Follow the actual words of our Lord Jesus Christ. Vote with love in your heart. Love others. Love all of your fellow Americans. Love the poor Americans. Love the Americans who look different. Love the disabled Americans. Love the taxpaying Americans. Love the hardworking Americans who still struggle to put food on the table. Love the female Americans; love the male Americans.
Think about how the world will be if you cast your vote for Donald Trump for President in November. Will there be more or less hate in America? Does Donald Trump love others as Jesus loved us. Does he cast stones toward others? Does he live the values put forth by our Lord Jesus Christ? If you vote for him in November 2020, are you as a Christian living your Christian values?
SUSAN ESCHRICH
Farmington