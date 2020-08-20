President’s takes on voting are laughable
To the Editor:
President Trump has been saying for months that mail-in voting will cause a lot of voter fraud. Now he is suggesting everyone in Florida vote by mail! At the same time he is suing Nevada for sending everyone a ballot so they can vote by mail!
After working in a county Board of Elections office, I can tell you that absentee voting is very secure. The only difference with mail-in voting vs. absentee voting is that there would be many more paper ballots to be counted if everyone votes by mail. The same scrutiny would apply to all to ensure they are legitimate.
Oregon has had all mail-in voting for 20 years. They have no polling places, and the system works just fine. Several other states mostly in the west are now doing it too.
Trump says there would be millions of ballots coming from overseas! That is impossible. The ballot you vote on for president also has state and local races on it. So ballots are different all over the country, making mass ballots coming from overseas a joke. Each ballot received in the mail at the local Board of Elections has to be shown to belong to a local voter.
Mail-in voting especially during a pandemic is certain to increase voter participation which is a good thing. But now Trump is threatening the Post Office! He wants to slow mail delivery! This is outrageous.
Trump won the electoral college in 2016 but Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes! That bugged Trump so much that he claimed many people voted more than once! He said Massachusetts voters voted in MA and then went by the busloads to New Hampshire to vote there! New Hampshire officials said that is preposterous and did not happen. Trump said that people would go in and vote. Then they go out to the car, change their shirt and go back in and vote again! This is so laughable. No one in their right mind thinks this is possible.
The Washington Post says Trump has lied 20,000 times since becoming president. Does he know these are lies or is he so delusional that he thinks he is telling the truth? Either way if he gets re-elected he will destroy the greatest democracy the world has ever known.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo