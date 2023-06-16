Support peacemaking
To the Editor:
I want to highlight an opportunity to put some money to positive programming that can save lives, reduce human suffering, and prevent the need for costly humanitarian aid and crisis response.
I am urging our elected U.S. officials — Claudia Tenney, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer — to support these measures. Specifically, we are asking to fund $66 million for the Complex Crises Fund, $40 million for Reconciliation Programs, and $25 million for Atrocities Prevention in the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations bill. These together cost less than one F-35B fighter jet.
Why do I support peacemaking efforts? I am part of Alternatives to Violence Project and do workshops in the community and local prisons, so I see firsthand what training in communication skills and conflict transformation can do for people. In 2014, I was in Ireland and attended a presentation about the peace process that ended the Troubles. That was an amazing experience for me because my family had visited Belfast years before, when it was a scene of bombed-out cars and buildings in rubble.
It is estimated that one dollar spent on peacemaking saves $16 on the cost of war to the world. It sounds like a wise investment to me.
Thank you for your efforts to prevent violence, promote peace, and save lives.
JILL McLELLAN
Stanley