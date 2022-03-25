Price of gas is not president’s fault
To the Editor:
I just filled my gas tank — $75.00. That hurt a bit, but what frustrated me was so many people are blaming our president for the price of gas, but if they look at the facts, they will realize:
1. As conservatives blame Biden for not approving more drilling leases, over 9,000 already approved leases sit unused.
2. The over 9,000 unused leases remain unused because oil companies make money by not drilling, and using the potential oil (an asset) under that ground to improve their market value and push their stock up.
3. The U.S. taxpayers subsidize big oil companies over $20 billion a year. Meanwhile quarterly profits look like this; Chevron, $5.1 billion; Exxon, $8.9 billion; BP, $4.1 billion. That is QUARTERLY PROFITS, AND OVER $20 BILLION IN TAXPAYER MONEY EVERY YEAR.
4. Even if we did drill more and had the Keystone Pipeline, any output from them would not be for us. It would go on the global market and have little impact on our prices.
5. Most laws regulating big oil are written by big-oil lobbyists for the benefit of their clients and the politicians they own.
The reason isn’t Biden. It is simply greed.
PETER Y. PONTIUS
Waterloo