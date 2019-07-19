To the Editor:
Working as an RN in Behavioral Health for many years, it was common knowledge that suicide is a cry for help. More than 45,000 people killed themselves in 2016. The rate of suicide rose in 44 states between 1999 and 2016 with half of the states reporting an increase of greater than 30 percent according to studies.
At the same time in 2013 Dr. Ralph Martin, respected Catholic lay leader, garnered considerable attention for his relatively sober assessment of the current condition of the Catholic Church. He said: “There is something like an institutional collapse going on, evidenced by the vast numbers of Catholic schools closing, parishes merging, clustering and closing and the multiple assignments that many young priests now are asked to manage. Besides the institutional collapse, there is evidence of a widespread repudiation of the teaching of Christ and the Church by vast numbers of Catholics.”
Andrew Cuomo, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden all call themselves “good” Catholics when in fact their behavior proves they totally reject official Catholic Church teaching on killing babies in the womb and same-sex marriage.
So who dropped the ball? All Catholics who know better did, but especially priests, bishops and Catholic Church leaders.
BILL MCHALE
Seneca Falls
